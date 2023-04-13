Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Kevin Newman -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 13 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .167 with a home run and a walk.
- In three of eight games this year, Newman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In two games this year, Newman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Falter (0-1) starts for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
