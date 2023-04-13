Kevin Newman -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 13 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .167 with a home run and a walk.

In three of eight games this year, Newman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In two games this year, Newman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

