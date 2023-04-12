Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .056 with a walk.
- Benson produced a hit in one of seven games so far this season.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
- Benson has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Braves allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Strider (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start this season.
- His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.