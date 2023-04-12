Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .289 with two doubles and four walks.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (30.0%).
- He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Braves will send Strider (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
