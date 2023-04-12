TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while batting .306.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with multiple hits in 40.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In five of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Braves are sending Strider (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
