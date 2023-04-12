Reds vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Wednesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (8-4) versus the Cincinnati Reds (4-6) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on April 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (1-0) to the mound, while Hunter Greene will take the ball for the Cincinnati Reds.
Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Oddsmakers have given Cincinnati the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (45 total), Cincinnati is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Reds have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|@ Phillies
|L 5-2
|Hunter Greene vs Zack Wheeler
|April 8
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 9
|@ Phillies
|W 6-4
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 10
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryce Elder
|April 11
|@ Braves
|L 7-6
|Luis Cessa vs Kyle Wright
|April 12
|@ Braves
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Spencer Strider
|April 13
|Phillies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 14
|Phillies
|-
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 15
|Phillies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
|April 16
|Phillies
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
|April 17
|Rays
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Taj Bradley
