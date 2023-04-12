After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

In 70.0% of his 10 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

India has had an RBI in three games this year.

In eight games this year (80.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings