Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jason Vosler (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk while batting .188.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 171st in batting average, 190th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Vosler has picked up a hit in five games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Vosler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 30.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Braves will look to Strider (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
