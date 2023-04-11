After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Kyle Wright) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is batting .226 with a double and six walks.

Myers has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Myers has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in four games this year (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings