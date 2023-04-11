The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has an OPS of .756, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 129th in the league in slugging.

Stephenson has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.

Stephenson has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings