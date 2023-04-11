The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is batting .258 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • He ranks 99th in batting average, 80th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • This year, Steer has totaled at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Steer has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
  • The Braves allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • His 3.19 ERA ranked 21st, 1.159 WHIP ranked 25th, and 8.7 K/9 ranked 18th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
