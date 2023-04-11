When the (4-5) go head to head against the (7-4) at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:20 PM ET, Luis Cessa will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 2).

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +195. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Wright - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+195) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Jonathan India hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won five of those games.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Reds have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Reds have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +195.

Reds vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+300) Wil Myers 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+275) Jason Vosler 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Will Benson 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+350) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.