The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET. Luis Cessa will start for Cincinnati, aiming to shut down Austin Riley and company.

Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 11 home runs.

Cincinnati ranks ninth in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 39 runs (just 4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Reds are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.466 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Cessa will get the start for the Reds, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Cubs L 12-5 Home Luis Cessa Hayden Wesneski 4/7/2023 Phillies L 5-2 Away Hunter Greene Zack Wheeler 4/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/9/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Away Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/10/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Bryce Elder 4/11/2023 Braves - Away Luis Cessa Kyle Wright 4/12/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Greene Spencer Strider 4/13/2023 Phillies - Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/14/2023 Phillies - Home Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/15/2023 Phillies - Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm 4/16/2023 Phillies - Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola

