Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (on the back of going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .320.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- This year, Fraley has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Fraley has driven in a run in five games this season (62.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Wright will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 27-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.