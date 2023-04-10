The Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson has a walk while batting .067.
  • Benson has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has not homered in his six games this season.
  • Benson has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.15 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Elder (1-0) starts for the Braves, his second this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
