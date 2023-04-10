On Monday, Wil Myers (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is batting .185 with a double and six walks.
  • Myers has a base hit in five of eight games played this season (62.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
  • Myers has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.15 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves will look to Elder (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
