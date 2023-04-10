The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Steer has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.15).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • Elder (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
