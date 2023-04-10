When the (4-4) match up with the (6-3) at Truist Park on Monday, April 10 at 7:20 PM ET, Graham Ashcraft will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +165 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+165) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Atlanta has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

The Reds have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Reds vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+280) Wil Myers 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) Jason Vosler 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.