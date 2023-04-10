The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play on Monday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Jonathan India among those expected to step up at the plate.

Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 11 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 25 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks ninth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 35 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Reds are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 9.0 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.441 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 2, when he threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Connor Overton Drew Smyly 4/4/2023 Cubs L 12-5 Home Luis Cessa Hayden Wesneski 4/7/2023 Phillies L 5-2 Away Hunter Greene Zack Wheeler 4/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/9/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Away Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/10/2023 Braves - Away Graham Ashcraft Bryce Elder 4/11/2023 Braves - Away Luis Cessa Kyle Wright 4/12/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Greene Spencer Strider 4/13/2023 Phillies - Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/14/2023 Phillies - Home Graham Ashcraft Taijuan Walker 4/15/2023 Phillies - Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm

