The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman has a home run and a walk while batting .182.
  • In three of six games this season, Newman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In two games this year, Newman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.15).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Elder (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
