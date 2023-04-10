Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has a home run and a walk while batting .182.
- In three of six games this season, Newman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In two games this year, Newman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.15).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will look to Elder (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
