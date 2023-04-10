The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .276 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 87th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

India has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

India has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In six games this season (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings