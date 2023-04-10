Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and two walks) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 45th in slugging.
- In five of seven games this year, Fraley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Fraley has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (1-0) starts for the Braves, his second this season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
