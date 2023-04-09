When the (3-4) take on the (3-5) at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, April 9 at 1:05 PM ET, Connor Overton will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 5).

The Reds are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Phillies (-175). The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs Overton - CIN (0-0, 11.25 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds and Phillies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+145), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Reds bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won two out of the three games in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Philadelphia has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Reds have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

