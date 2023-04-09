Kyle Schwarber and TJ Friedl will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Reds vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 11 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 22 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks seventh in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 29 (4.1 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Reds rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.489 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Overton will get the start for the Reds, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing four innings and giving up five earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Pirates W 3-1 Home Graham Ashcraft Vince Velásquez 4/3/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Connor Overton Drew Smyly 4/4/2023 Cubs L 12-5 Home Luis Cessa Hayden Wesneski 4/7/2023 Phillies L 5-2 Away Hunter Greene Zack Wheeler 4/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/9/2023 Phillies - Away Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/10/2023 Braves - Away Graham Ashcraft Bryce Elder 4/11/2023 Braves - Away Luis Cessa Kyle Wright 4/12/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Greene Spencer Strider 4/13/2023 Phillies - Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/14/2023 Phillies - Home Graham Ashcraft Taijuan Walker

