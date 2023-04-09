How to Watch the Reds vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Schwarber and TJ Friedl will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.
Reds vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 11 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Fueled by 22 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks seventh in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 29 (4.1 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.489 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Connor Overton will get the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing four innings and giving up five earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-1
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Vince Velásquez
|4/3/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Connor Overton
|Drew Smyly
|4/4/2023
|Cubs
|L 12-5
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Zack Wheeler
|4/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Bailey Falter
|4/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Connor Overton
|Taijuan Walker
|4/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Bryce Elder
|4/11/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Kyle Wright
|4/12/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Spencer Strider
|4/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Bailey Falter
|4/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Taijuan Walker
