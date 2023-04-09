Pacers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
The Indiana Pacers (34-47), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the New York Knicks (47-34). This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on MSG and BSIN.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Pacers matchup.
Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSIN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-9)
|-
|-380
|+310
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-8.5)
|-
|-375
|+300
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|Knicks (-8.5)
|-
|-475
|+380
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game with a +245 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.8 per outing (11th in the league).
- The Pacers have a -266 scoring differential, falling short by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 116.0 points per game, 10th in the league, and are allowing 119.3 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.
- New York has put together a 45-35-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Indiana has compiled a 41-38-2 ATS record so far this season.
Pacers and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Knicks
|+10000
|+4000
|-10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Pacers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.