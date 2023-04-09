Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)
- Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Newman reached base via a hit in 54 of 78 games last season (69.2%), including multiple hits in 24.4% of those games (19 of them).
- Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
- Newman drove in a run in 18 games last year out 78 (23.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%).
- In 25 of 78 games last season (32.1%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (6.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.267
|AVG
|.281
|.310
|OBP
|.321
|.407
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|8
|25/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|24 (64.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (73.2%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (24.4%)
|14 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.8%)
|2 (5.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (17.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Phillies will look to Walker (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
