Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .280 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- India has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- India has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In five games this year (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Phillies will look to Walker (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.