The Cincinnati Reds and Jason Vosler, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler is batting .250 with a double, a triple, three home runs and a walk.
  • Vosler has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in 42.9% of his games in 2023, and 14.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vosler has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • The Phillies will look to Walker (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
