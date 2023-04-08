Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (3-3) and the Philadelphia Phillies (2-5) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Reds coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on April 8.

The Philadelphia Phillies will give the nod to Bailey Falter (0-1, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.60 ERA).

Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH+

Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 4, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +120 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (27 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Reds Schedule