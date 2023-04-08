Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)
- Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Newman picked up at least one hit 54 times last season in 78 games played (69.2%), including multiple hits on 19 occasions (24.4%).
- Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit just two round-trippers.
- Newman picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games last year (18 of 78), with two or more RBIs in six of them (7.7%).
- He scored in 25 of 78 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.267
|AVG
|.281
|.310
|OBP
|.321
|.407
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|8
|25/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|24 (64.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (73.2%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (24.4%)
|14 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.8%)
|2 (5.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (17.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Falter (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
