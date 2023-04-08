The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .318.
  • He ranks 60th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • In 66.7% of his six games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • India has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five of six games (83.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 6.21 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
