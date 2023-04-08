Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bailey Falter, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 8, when he went 0-for-3 against the Pirates.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)
- Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Casali got a hit 23 times last season in 57 games (40.4%), including five multi-hit games (8.8%).
- He hit a home run in four games a year ago (out of 57 opportunities, 7.0%), going deep in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Casali picked up an RBI in 10 of 57 games last year (17.5%), with two or more RBIz in five of them (8.8%).
- In 17 of 57 games last season (29.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.190
|AVG
|.212
|.293
|OBP
|.337
|.238
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|33/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (46.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will look to Falter (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
