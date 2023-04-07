Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Will Benson (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Will Benson At The Plate (2022)
- Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.
- Benson got a hit in nine games last year (out of 29 games played, 31.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- Including all 29 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Benson drove in a run in three of 29 games last season.
- In seven of 29 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|7
|.158
|AVG
|.235
|.238
|OBP
|.278
|.184
|SLG
|.235
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|13/3
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|9
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
