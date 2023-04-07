The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

  • Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Friedl got a hit in 55.6% of his 72 games last season, with at least two hits in 15.3% of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games last season (72 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Friedl drove in a run in 20 of 72 games last season (27.8%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.6%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He came around to score 28 times in 72 games (38.9%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (5.6%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 42
.297 AVG .201
.375 OBP .273
.462 SLG .418
7 XBH 16
4 HR 4
7 RBI 18
10/10 K/BB 30/10
3 SB 4
Home Away
29 GP 43
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%)
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Phillies will look to Wheeler (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
