Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)
- Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Steer got a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games last year, with more than one hit in 14.3% of them.
- He went deep in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last year (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- In 10 of 28 games last season (35.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.273
|.400
|SLG
|.260
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|15/7
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
