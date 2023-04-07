(1-5) will go head to head against the (3-2) at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, April 7 at 3:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 7 Ks, Zack Wheeler will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Phillies have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+165). The over/under for the game has been set at 7 runs.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 8.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+165) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Jonathan India hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Phillies were favored 109 times and won 65, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Phillies had a record of 24-4, a 85.7% win rate, when they were favored by -200 or more by bookmakers last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies hit 107 homers at home last season (1.3 per game).

Philadelphia had a .440 slugging percentage and averaged 3.1 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Reds were victorious in 47, or 37.6%, of the 125 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Reds won 10 of 43 games when listed as at least +165 on the moneyline.

Cincinnati averaged 0.8 homers per game when playing away from home last season (67 total in road contests).

The Reds averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .347 away from home.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.