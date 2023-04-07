The Indiana Pacers (34-46) and the Detroit Pistons (16-64) are scheduled to square off on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Buddy Hield and Jaden Ivey are two players to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Pacers' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Pacers fell to the Knicks 138-129. With 19 points, Jalen Smith was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Smith 19 3 0 2 3 2 T.J. McConnell 18 5 12 2 0 1 Bennedict Mathurin 17 8 4 0 0 1

Pacers Players to Watch

Hield is putting up 16.8 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Myles Turner puts up 18 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell is tops on his squad in assists per game (5.3), and also averages 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Andrew Nembhard is posting 9.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM T.J. McConnell 13 3.9 6.6 1.1 0.5 0.4 Andrew Nembhard 14.2 2.4 6.8 0.7 0.1 1.4 Jordan Nwora 13.7 5.3 2.1 0.1 0.3 2.1 Jalen Smith 10.7 6.1 1 0.4 0.9 0.7 Bennedict Mathurin 14.5 4.2 1.3 0.6 0.4 1

