The Detroit Pistons (16-64) will attempt to stop an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSDET.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSDET
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -6.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • In Indiana's 80 games with a set total, 40 have hit the over (50%).
  • So far this season, the Pacers have put together a 42-38-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Indiana has won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which it has been favored.
  • Indiana has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 73.3% chance to win.

Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 0 0% 116.0 226.5 119.2 238 233.1
Pistons 0 0% 110.5 226.5 118.8 238 227.4

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • The Pacers have gone 2-8 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of Pacers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Indiana has played better at home, covering 23 times in 40 home games, and 19 times in 40 road games.
  • The Pacers put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (116.0) than the Pistons allow (118.8).
  • Indiana is 24-10 against the spread and 20-14 overall when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Pacers and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 42-38 1-3 40-40
Pistons 36-44 25-28 41-39

Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pacers Pistons
116.0
Points Scored (PG)
 110.5
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
24-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 12-2
20-14
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 9-5
119.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.8
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
10-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-10
10-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-19

