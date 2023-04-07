Brooks Koepka currently leads the way (-7, +750 to win) after one round of play at the 2023 Masters Tournament .

Want to place a bet on the Masters Tournament? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Masters Tournament Second Round Information

Start Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 72/7,545 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Masters Tournament Best Odds to Win

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 1:48 PM ET

1:48 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-7)

1st (-7) Odds to Win: +350

Rahm Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 7 0 1st

Click here to bet on Rahm at the Masters Tournament with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET Current Rank: 6th (-4)

6th (-4) Odds to Win: +550

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 3 1 6th

Click here to bet on Scheffler with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Brooks Koepka

Tee Time: 8:48 AM ET

8:48 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-7)

1st (-7) Odds to Win: +750

Koepka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 8 1 1st

Want to place a bet on Koepka in the Masters Tournament? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 1:24 PM ET

1:24 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-7)

1st (-7) Odds to Win: +1000

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 5 0 1st

Think Hovland can win the Masters Tournament? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jason Day

Tee Time: 9:36 AM ET

9:36 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-5)

4th (-5) Odds to Win: +1400

Day Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 5 0 4th

Click here to bet on Day at the Masters Tournament with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Masters Tournament Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Cameron Young 4th (-5) +1600 Xander Schauffele 6th (-4) +2000 Jordan Spieth 13th (-3) +2000 Collin Morikawa 13th (-3) +2200 Rory McIlroy 37th (E) +2200 Tony Finau 13th (-3) +2200 Sam Burns 6th (-4) +2500 Shane Lowry 6th (-4) +3300 Will Zalatoris MC () +3300 Justin Thomas 17th (-2) +4000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.