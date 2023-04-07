On Friday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +475)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +350)

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Garcia got a hit in 35.4% of his 48 games last year, with multiple hits in 14.6% of them.
  • He homered once out of 48 games a year ago, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight of 48 games last year, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 29
.123 AVG .170
.186 OBP .202
.138 SLG .250
1 XBH 4
0 HR 2
4 RBI 6
28/5 K/BB 48/4
2 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 29
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (13.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
