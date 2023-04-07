Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, Jonathan India (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)
- India slugged .376 while batting .246.
- India reached base via a hit in 69 of 103 games last season (67.0%), including multiple hits in 20.4% of those games (21 of them).
- Including the 103 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in 10 of them (9.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- India drove in a run in 28.2% of his 103 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.7% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He came around to score in 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), with more than one run on eight occasions (7.8%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.246
|AVG
|.246
|.328
|OBP
|.325
|.408
|SLG
|.348
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|18
|49/15
|K/BB
|45/17
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|31 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (73.1%)
|10 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (21.2%)
|19 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (38.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.8%)
|15 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (26.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
