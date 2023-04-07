After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 3:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)

  • Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 52.8% of his games last year (19 of 36), Vosler had a base hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2022 (four of 36), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vosler picked up an RBI in nine out of 36 games last year (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in three of them (8.3%).
  • He scored 14 times last season in 36 games (38.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 15
.250 AVG .283
.322 OBP .377
.423 SLG .522
5 XBH 6
2 HR 2
6 RBI 6
14/6 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 17
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Wheeler (0-1) pitches for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
