Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)
- Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- In 29 of 50 games last year (58.0%) Stephenson had at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (36.0%) he picked up two or more.
- Including the 50 games he played in last season, he went yard in six of them (12.0%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Stephenson drove in a run (19 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (22.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He crossed home plate in 18 of his 50 games a season ago (36.0%), with more than one run scored five times (10.0%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.395
|AVG
|.247
|.449
|OBP
|.298
|.593
|SLG
|.376
|10
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|11
|20/7
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
