After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)

  • Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 29 of 50 games last year (58.0%) Stephenson had at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (36.0%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including the 50 games he played in last season, he went yard in six of them (12.0%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Stephenson drove in a run (19 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (22.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He crossed home plate in 18 of his 50 games a season ago (36.0%), with more than one run scored five times (10.0%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 25
.395 AVG .247
.449 OBP .298
.593 SLG .376
10 XBH 5
3 HR 3
24 RBI 11
20/7 K/BB 27/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 27
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Cubs are sending Stroman (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
