Reds vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (3-2) and the Chicago Cubs (2-3) facing off at Great American Ball Park (on April 5) at 12:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Reds.
The Reds will look to Hunter Greene versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman.
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Last season, the Reds were favored 33 times and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.
- Last season, Cincinnati won 11 of its 29 games, or 37.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.
- With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Cincinnati managed to score 648 runs (four per game) last season.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Pirates
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Mitch Keller
|April 1
|Pirates
|W 6-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Rich Hill
|April 2
|Pirates
|W 3-1
|Graham Ashcraft vs Vince Velásquez
|April 3
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Connor Overton vs Drew Smyly
|April 4
|Cubs
|L 12-5
|Luis Cessa vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 5
|Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Marcus Stroman
|April 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Zack Wheeler
|April 8
|@ Phillies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bailey Falter
|April 9
|@ Phillies
|-
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Cessa vs TBA
|April 11
|@ Braves
|-
|Hunter Greene vs TBA
