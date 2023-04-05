Wednesday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (3-2) and the Chicago Cubs (2-3) facing off at Great American Ball Park (on April 5) at 12:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Reds.

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

Last season, the Reds were favored 33 times and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.

Last season, Cincinnati won 11 of its 29 games, or 37.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Cincinnati managed to score 648 runs (four per game) last season.

The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule