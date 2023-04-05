On Wednesday, Curt Casali (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

  • Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Casali had a hit 23 times last season in 57 games (40.4%), including five multi-hit games (8.8%).
  • Including the 57 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in four of them (7.0%), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 of 57 games last season (17.5%), Casali picked up an RBI, and five of those games (8.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • In 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 28
.190 AVG .212
.293 OBP .337
.238 SLG .400
1 XBH 8
1 HR 4
5 RBI 12
17/9 K/BB 33/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 32
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Stroman (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 12 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
