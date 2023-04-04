Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Will Benson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Will Benson At The Plate (2022)
- Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.
- In nine of 29 games a year ago, Benson got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He did not homer last year in the 29 games he appeared in.
- Benson picked up an RBI in three of 29 games last year.
- In seven of 29 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|7
|.158
|AVG
|.235
|.238
|OBP
|.278
|.184
|SLG
|.235
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|13/3
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|9
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Wesneski starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 25-year-old righty last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went six innings.
- Over his six appearances last season he put together a 3-2 record, had a 2.18 ERA, and a 0.939 WHIP.
