After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Myers reached base via a hit in 49 of 87 games last season (56.3%), including multiple hits in 19.5% of those games (17 of them).

He homered in 9.2% of his games in 2022 (eight of 87), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Myers drove in a run in 25 of 87 games last season (28.7%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

In 31.0% of his games last season (27 of 87), he scored at least a run, and in three (3.4%) he scored more than once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 37 GP 39 .208 AVG .309 .289 OBP .345 .304 SLG .485 6 XBH 16 3 HR 4 18 RBI 23 43/14 K/BB 43/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 42 GP 45 23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%) 4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%) 10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%) 3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%) 13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

