Tyler Stephenson -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)

Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Stephenson got a hit in 29 of 50 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He took the pitcher deep in 12.0% of his games last season (50 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 38.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Stephenson drove in a run (19 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (22.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

In 18 of 50 games last year (36.0%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (10.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 25 .395 AVG .247 .449 OBP .298 .593 SLG .376 10 XBH 5 3 HR 3 24 RBI 11 20/7 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 27 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

