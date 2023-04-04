After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

  • Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 57.1% of his 28 games last season, Steer had a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
  • Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last season (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 28 games last season (35.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 14
.222 AVG .200
.340 OBP .273
.400 SLG .260
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
5 RBI 3
15/7 K/BB 11/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Wesneski makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went six innings.
  • In six games last season he put together a 3-2 record and had a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP.
