Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (3-1) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (1-3) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, April 4. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +110. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Luis Cessa - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Reds and Cubs game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jason Vosler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs won 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 games they played as favorites last season.

The Cubs had a record of 15-15, a 50% win rate, when they were favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (86 total in road outings).

Chicago averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .380 on the road.

The Reds came away with 47 wins in the 125 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Reds won 40 of 106 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

Cincinnati averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (89 total at home).

The Reds had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Jonathan India 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.