Hayden Wesneski and Luis Cessa are the scheduled starters when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 156 home runs ranked 19th in Major League Baseball.

The Reds ranked 26th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

Cincinnati ranked 21st in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Cincinnati scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors last season with 648 (four per game).

The Reds had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 24th in the majors.

Cincinnati had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

The Reds had the 28th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors last season.

Cincinnati had a combined 1.391 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Cessa has been named the starter for the Reds and will make his first start this season.

The 30-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Chicago Cubs, when he pitched five innings as the starter.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Mitch Keller 4/1/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Rich Hill 4/2/2023 Pirates W 3-1 Home Graham Ashcraft Vince Velásquez 4/3/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Connor Overton Drew Smyly 4/4/2023 Cubs - Home Luis Cessa Hayden Wesneski 4/5/2023 Cubs - Home Hunter Greene Marcus Stroman 4/6/2023 Phillies - Away Nick Lodolo Zack Wheeler 4/8/2023 Phillies - Away Graham Ashcraft Bailey Falter 4/9/2023 Phillies - Away Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/10/2023 Braves - Away Luis Cessa -

